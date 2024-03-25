Muslim Body Urges ASI to Ignore Post-2003 Additions in Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque Survey

Amid ongoing tensions at the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar, a Muslim organisation has reached out to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), requesting the exclusion of items added after 2003 from their survey. This move comes as the ASI, following a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, conducts a detailed examination of the site, which is steeped in historical and religious significance for both Hindu and Muslim communities. The survey aims to provide a scientific assessment amidst the long-standing dispute over the complex's heritage.

Historical Contention and Legal Proceedings

The Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex has been a point of contention between the Hindu and Muslim communities for years, each claiming it as a sacred site. The complexity of the issue increased after the ASI's 2003 order, which allowed Hindus to worship on Tuesdays and Muslims to offer namaz on Fridays. The recent court directive for a scientific survey has reignited debates, with both communities closely monitoring the process. Abdul Samad, president of the Kamal Maula Mosque Welfare Society, has voiced concerns over the inclusion of items added post-2003, emphasizing the need for a focused and consolidated effort during the survey.

Survey Challenges and Community Responses

The ASI's survey has been met with mixed reactions, underlining the delicate balance required in handling such a sensitive issue. Tight security measures underscore the potential for conflict, while the active participation of community leaders and legal petitioners highlights the deep-rooted passions on both sides. Amidst these challenges, the ASI's task is not only technical but also deeply socio-political, requiring sensitivity towards the complex historical and religious narratives entwined with the site.

Implications for Heritage and Harmony

The outcome of the ASI's survey at the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex will have significant implications for heritage conservation and communal harmony. As both communities await the results, the process itself underscores the importance of scientific and unbiased examinations in resolving disputes over shared cultural spaces. This situation also reflects broader challenges in managing India's diverse heritage, where history, religion, and identity converge, often contentiously.

As the survey continues, the stakeholders' responses and the eventual findings will likely influence not just the immediate legal and cultural dispute but also offer insights into managing similar conflicts in the future. The hope remains that through careful, respectful, and thorough examination, a path forward can be found that honors the complex histories and beliefs of all involved.