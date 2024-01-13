en English
Politics

Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with ‘March on Washington for Gaza’

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with ‘March on Washington for Gaza’

In recognition of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, a confluence of Muslim American groups and other organizations, propelled by King’s enduring legacy of resistance, has planned a “March on Washington for Gaza”. The march is intended to advocate for a ceasefire and address the ongoing conflict in the Gaza region. This act of protest arises amid the recent spate of violence in Gaza, where over 23,000 Palestinians have been tragically killed, and more than 100 Israelis remain captive following a Hamas attack.

Call for Presidential Intervention

This March calls upon President Biden to advocate for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the unconditional U.S. financial backing of the Israeli military. Furthermore, it seeks the liberation of hostages and political prisoners. The event, designed to mirror King’s 1963 March on Washington and anti-war position specifically against the Vietnam War, has been met with considerable support.

Echoing King’s Legacy

Emphasizing the importance of peaceful protest while upholding her father’s principles, Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, has voiced her support for the initiative. Various events across the country, including services, marches, and volunteer efforts, will honor King’s legacy.

Marking Civil Rights Milestones

The MLK holiday also serves to commemorate significant civil rights landmarks, such as the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and King’s Nobel Peace Prize. Several prominent Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, are set to participate in holiday events in South Carolina. The NAACP and the National Action Network are focusing on sustaining diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, with Rev. Al Sharpton launching a nation-wide campaign to bolster DEI measures.

Politics United States War
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

