Museveni's Busoga Visits Stir Speculation on Political Intentions

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has recently embarked on a series of visits to the Busoga sub-region, a move that has sparked widespread speculation about his intentions. These visits come in the wake of the 2021 elections, which saw the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, claim the majority of votes in the region. This shift in allegiance marked a significant blow to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, which had long considered Busoga a stronghold.

Richard Todwong, the NRM secretary general, initially dismissed the need for a post-election assessment. However, the party subsequently held a week-long retreat in Jinja City to discuss the findings of an internal review. This development suggests that the NRM took the electoral losses more seriously than initially let on. Reports indicate that the NRM partly attributes its reversals in 2021 to its top cadres in the Busoga region, raising questions about internal party dynamics and accountability.

Factors Contributing to NRM's Losses

While the NRM's post-election assessment may not be publicly available, sources close to the party suggest that poverty, unemployment, and the harassment of fishing communities played significant roles in the party's losses. These issues, which have long plagued the region, appear to have galvanized voters around the NUP's message of change.

As President Museveni continues his visits to Busoga, the question remains whether these efforts represent a genuine attempt to address the region's pressing issues or merely a charm offensive aimed at regaining lost ground. Critics argue that the NRM would be better served by addressing the root causes of poverty and unemployment rather than investing time and resources in short-term measures designed to win back support.

The people of Busoga, like many Ugandans, are looking for tangible solutions to the challenges they face daily. Whether the NRM's recent focus on the region will translate into meaningful change remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear: the winds of political change are blowing through Uganda, and the ruling party would do well to heed their call.