en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:30 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:58 pm EST
Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda

In a potent address to the nation, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda took a firm stance against corruption, highlighting the significant societal issue that continues to plague the nation. Museveni’s words underscored the detrimental impact of corruption on the country’s development and the well-being of its citizens, as he emphasized the need for robust measures to combat it.

Corruption: A Stumbling Block for Uganda

Museveni addressed the pervasive problem of corruption, painting a vivid picture of how the corrupt have gained control over monetary resources. Using their power and access to public funds, these individuals or groups engage in corrupt practices, exploiting the nation’s wealth for personal gain. This exploitation is carried out at the expense of the vast majority of the population, who bear the brunt of these corrupt actions.

Museveni shone a spotlight on the recent scandal involving embattled ministers who misappropriated iron sheets meant for the vulnerable in Karamoja. The President of Uganda rejected the explanations of these ministers, setting a clear example of his zero-tolerance stance towards corruption. In a decisive move, several government officials, including the Karamoja affairs minister, were arrested and remanded over the iron sheets scandal.

Emphasizing the Need for Collective Action

President Museveni’s remarks extended beyond mere criticism of the current state of affairs. He encouraged everyone to participate in the fight against corruption, emphasizing the need for collective action. By addressing this issue publicly, Museveni reaffirmed his stance against corruption and underscored the need for transparent and equitable management of public resources for the benefit of all citizens.

0
Africa Politics
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Ruto's Transformative Initiative: A Leap Towards Inclusive Economic Growth

By BNN Correspondents

A Testament to Survival: A Bond Forged in Boko Haram Captivity

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill

By BNN Correspondents

Kenya to Embrace Financial Prudence in 2023: President Ruto

By Geeta Pillai

Illegal Gold Trading in Zimbabwe Sheds Light on Economic Crisis ...
@Africa · 31 mins
Illegal Gold Trading in Zimbabwe Sheds Light on Economic Crisis ...
heart comment 0
President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda’s Creative Industry

By BNN Correspondents

President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry
President Museveni Tackles Factory Wage Harmonization Amid Workers’ Concerns

By Safak Costu

President Museveni Tackles Factory Wage Harmonization Amid Workers' Concerns
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA

By Salman Khan

Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda’s Economy, Warns Against Corruption

By Sakchi Khandelwal

President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda's Economy, Warns Against Corruption
Latest Headlines
World News
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
5 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
6 mins
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
9 mins
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
9 mins
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
9 mins
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reductions, Citing Argentina's Example
11 mins
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reductions, Citing Argentina's Example
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
14 mins
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
19 mins
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
19 mins
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
60 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app