Musenge Calls on Patriotic Front to Rekindle Past Determination

In a significant political development, Mwenya Musenge, a prominent figure in Zambian politics, has advised the Patriotic Front (PF), to channel the same level of determination and courage it exhibited while in opposition and under the leadership of the former President, Edgar Lungu, following the death of its founding father, Michael Sata.

Rekindling the Spirit of Determination

Musenge's advice comes at a time when the PF is facing numerous challenges, both internal and external. He firmly believes that the party needs to recapture the spirit and determination it showed while in opposition and under Lungu's leadership. This, he reasons, is the key to overcoming the current hurdles and reviving the party's fortunes.

The Legacy of Michael Sata

The late Michael Sata, the founding father of the PF, left behind a legacy of determination and resilience. Under his leadership, the PF rose from being an opposition party to the ruling party, creating a significant impact on the political landscape of Zambia. Following his death, Edgar Lungu took the helm and continued to lead the party with the same fervor and commitment.

Musenge’s Call to Action

At this critical juncture, Musenge's call for the PF to reignite its erstwhile courage and determination is seen as an appeal to the party's core values and principles. His advice underscores the importance of political grit and resilience in overcoming challenges and in shaping a party's destiny.

As the PF navigates its present challenges, Musenge's counsel serves as a reminder of the party's past victories and the strength of its founding leader. It is a clarion call for the party to rekindle its spirit of determination and to chart a course for a resilient and successful future.