MURIC Cautions Against Tribe-Based Profiling, Advocates for Fair Justice

In a passionate plea for fairness and objectivity, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned Nigerians against the dangers of tribe-based criminal profiling, particularly targeting the Fulani tribe. The organization emphasized that attributing all crimes to a specific tribe is not only unjust but also naive and counterproductive.

Advertisment

MURIC's statement, issued on February 14, 2024, comes at a time when Nigeria is grappling with a surge in crime rates. The organization warns against the temptation to blame all crimes on one tribe, arguing that this approach creates a distraction from finding the real culprits and allows them to grow stronger.

"It is unfair, naive, and counterproductive to blame all crimes on a particular tribe," MURIC's director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, stated. "This kind of stereotyping does not help in the fight against crime. Instead, it creates unnecessary tension and further divides our nation."

Crimes Initially Blamed on Fulanis

Advertisment

MURIC cited several instances where crimes initially blamed on the Fulani tribe were later found to involve individuals from other tribes. This, according to the organization, underscores the importance of thorough investigation and evidence-based justice.

"We have seen cases where crimes were initially attributed to Fulanis, only for investigations to later reveal that the perpetrators were from other tribes," Akintola said. "This shows the danger of ethnic profiling and the need for caution in attributing crimes to any particular group."

A Call for Maturity and Objectivity

MURIC called on Nigerians to demonstrate maturity and objectivity in dealing with crime. The organization urged citizens to follow the teachings of the Quran and Bible, which emphasize the importance of investigating reports before taking action.

"We must fight crime without targeting specific tribes or regions," Akintola said. "We must ensure that justice is based on facts, not stereotypes. This is the only way we can build a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria."