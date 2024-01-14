en English
Pakistan

Munir Hussain Bhatti Elected as President of Lahore Bar Association in a Contested Election

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
Munir Hussain Bhatti Elected as President of Lahore Bar Association in a Contested Election

Munir Hussain Bhatti, a prominent member of the Asma Jahangir Group, has emerged victorious in the annual elections of the Lahore Bar Association, securing the role of the association’s president.

Bhatti won the elections by a clear margin, securing a total of 3,834 votes. His victory marks another significant chapter in the democratic process within Lahore’s legal community.

The election was not without its share of controversy. Previously suspended by the Punjab Bar Council due to allegations of rigging, the election process was marked by tension and dispute.

Despite the challenges, the democratic process prevailed, and the election was completed with the dispute ultimately resolved.

Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

