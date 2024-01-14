Munir Hussain Bhatti Elected as President of Lahore Bar Association in a Contested Election

Munir Hussain Bhatti, a prominent member of the Asma Jahangir Group, has emerged victorious in the annual elections of the Lahore Bar Association, securing the role of the association’s president.

Bhatti won the elections by a clear margin, securing a total of 3,834 votes. His victory marks another significant chapter in the democratic process within Lahore’s legal community.

The election was not without its share of controversy. Previously suspended by the Punjab Bar Council due to allegations of rigging, the election process was marked by tension and dispute.

Despite the challenges, the democratic process prevailed, and the election was completed with the dispute ultimately resolved.