Mumias East MP Arrested for Alleged Assault: A Call for Accountability

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mumias East, Peter Salasya, finds himself under public scrutiny following his arrest on charges of alleged assault against a Member of County Assembly (MCA), Peter Walunya. The incident, claimed to have transpired during a funeral service in Mumias, has sparked a wave of criticism and calls for justice on social media and beyond. Salasya, who was released on a cash bail of Ksh 50,000, is expected to appear in court to respond to the charges.

Unraveling the Incident

Reports suggest that the altercation occurred when MCA Walunya invited Salasya to the podium during a funeral service and requested him to observe decorum in his speech. However, the situation quickly escalated, allegedly leading to Salasya physically assaulting the MCA. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows Salasya slapping the MCA, an action that incited immediate unrest among the mourners. Swift intervention by police officers from Shianda police station restored calm.

The Charges Ahead

The charges leveled against Salasya include assault, causing actual bodily harm, and creating a disturbance likely to breach peace. Additional reports suggest that the MP’s bodyguards discharged firearms during the incident, further escalating the tension and leading to their arrest and disarmament. These firearms are reportedly undergoing ballistic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

Salasya’s Controversial Past

This is not the first time Salasya has been embroiled in controversy. He has previously faced legal action over claims of threatening a magistrate, and was reportedly attacked at a political event in Mumias West, Kakamega County. These incidents, coupled with the current charges, have sparked intense online debate about the conduct of elected officials and the need for voters to make informed decisions in their choice of representatives.

The unfolding case against Salasya is a stark reminder of the integral role of public officials in maintaining order and respect for the rule of law. As proceedings move forward, this incident serves as a call to action for leaders to uphold the standards of their office and for the public to hold them accountable.