en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mumias East MP Arrested for Alleged Assault: A Call for Accountability

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Mumias East MP Arrested for Alleged Assault: A Call for Accountability

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mumias East, Peter Salasya, finds himself under public scrutiny following his arrest on charges of alleged assault against a Member of County Assembly (MCA), Peter Walunya. The incident, claimed to have transpired during a funeral service in Mumias, has sparked a wave of criticism and calls for justice on social media and beyond. Salasya, who was released on a cash bail of Ksh 50,000, is expected to appear in court to respond to the charges.

Unraveling the Incident

Reports suggest that the altercation occurred when MCA Walunya invited Salasya to the podium during a funeral service and requested him to observe decorum in his speech. However, the situation quickly escalated, allegedly leading to Salasya physically assaulting the MCA. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows Salasya slapping the MCA, an action that incited immediate unrest among the mourners. Swift intervention by police officers from Shianda police station restored calm.

The Charges Ahead

The charges leveled against Salasya include assault, causing actual bodily harm, and creating a disturbance likely to breach peace. Additional reports suggest that the MP’s bodyguards discharged firearms during the incident, further escalating the tension and leading to their arrest and disarmament. These firearms are reportedly undergoing ballistic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

Salasya’s Controversial Past

This is not the first time Salasya has been embroiled in controversy. He has previously faced legal action over claims of threatening a magistrate, and was reportedly attacked at a political event in Mumias West, Kakamega County. These incidents, coupled with the current charges, have sparked intense online debate about the conduct of elected officials and the need for voters to make informed decisions in their choice of representatives.

The unfolding case against Salasya is a stark reminder of the integral role of public officials in maintaining order and respect for the rule of law. As proceedings move forward, this incident serves as a call to action for leaders to uphold the standards of their office and for the public to hold them accountable.

0
Crime Kenya Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
7 seconds ago
Kansas Man's Arrest in Belize Sparks Legal Dispute Over Evidence Legality
At the heart of a developing international legal dispute stands a Kansas man, Aldrick Scott, arrested in Belize in December 2022 in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Cari Allen. The arrest came following a local’s tip-off about Scott bragging about the murder, igniting a chain of events that has led to a courtroom
Kansas Man's Arrest in Belize Sparks Legal Dispute Over Evidence Legality
Erratic Driver in Oneida County Arrested, Found with Crack Cocaine and Weapon
24 mins ago
Erratic Driver in Oneida County Arrested, Found with Crack Cocaine and Weapon
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility
25 mins ago
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility
High-Speed Pursuit Leads to Multiple Charges as Driver Fires at Police
13 mins ago
High-Speed Pursuit Leads to Multiple Charges as Driver Fires at Police
Greed Over Land Leads to Two Fatal Attacks on Elders in Uttar Pradesh, India
22 mins ago
Greed Over Land Leads to Two Fatal Attacks on Elders in Uttar Pradesh, India
Transgender Man Rescued from Confinement in West Bengal, Separate Incident Sees Arrests in Kolkata
23 mins ago
Transgender Man Rescued from Confinement in West Bengal, Separate Incident Sees Arrests in Kolkata
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Social Media Campaign Calls for Maldives Boycott
9 seconds
Indian Social Media Campaign Calls for Maldives Boycott
Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
43 seconds
Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League Title Race: Ange Postecoglou's Assertive Stance
1 min
Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League Title Race: Ange Postecoglou's Assertive Stance
Kenya's Nandi County MPs Accuse Law Society of Aiding Opposition: A Test of Democracy
2 mins
Kenya's Nandi County MPs Accuse Law Society of Aiding Opposition: A Test of Democracy
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Steps Down from Parliament: A Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape?
2 mins
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Steps Down from Parliament: A Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape?
Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience
3 mins
Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience
Joshua Roy: From Laval Rocket Rookie to Montreal Canadiens' Rising Star
4 mins
Joshua Roy: From Laval Rocket Rookie to Montreal Canadiens' Rising Star
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
8 mins
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
8 mins
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app