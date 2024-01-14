Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND’s Fall in 2026 Zambia Elections

In the heightening political landscape of Zambia, Mumbi Phiri, a prominent political figure, has stirred the waters with her frank assessment of the United Party for National Development’s (UPND) chances in the upcoming 2026 elections. Phiri publicly expressed her conviction that the UPND, currently spearheading the nation’s government, has slim prospects of maintaining its foothold in the forthcoming electoral race.

UPND’s Unfulfilled Promises

Phiri’s criticism of the UPND centers around the party’s inability to deliver on its campaign promises. The pledges, which resonated with the Zambian populace and helped the party secure power, included key reforms such as reducing the prices of mealie meal—a staple food in Zambia, decreasing fuel costs, and maintaining a strong commitment to upholding the rule of law and democratic principles.

However, according to Phiri, the UPND has fallen short of delivering these vital changes, leading to growing disappointment and disillusionment among the Zambian citizenry. This failure, she argues, has significantly dented the UPND’s credibility, casting a long shadow over its re-election prospects.

A Shift in the Political Landscape

Phiri’s comments have added a new dimension to the political discourse in Zambia. Her words reflect a broader sentiment of dissatisfaction with the UPND’s performance in office, a sentiment that appears to be gaining momentum in the run-up to the 2026 elections.

She further suggested that the party should be handed over to Miles Sampa, highlighting the familial ties between Sampa and the UPND, in a move seen by some as an attempt to further undermine the party’s standing.

Implications for Zambia’s 2026 Elections

As the country edges closer to its next electoral cycle, the UPND’s ability to respond to these criticisms will undoubtedly shape the contours of the race. The party’s performance in the coming years, and its capacity to demonstrate a commitment to its original promises, will be critical in determining whether Phiri’s predictions come to pass.

But for now, the echoes of her critique continue to reverberate across Zambia’s political landscape, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely contested election.