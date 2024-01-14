en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND’s Fall in 2026 Zambia Elections

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:53 pm EST
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND’s Fall in 2026 Zambia Elections

In the heightening political landscape of Zambia, Mumbi Phiri, a prominent political figure, has stirred the waters with her frank assessment of the United Party for National Development’s (UPND) chances in the upcoming 2026 elections. Phiri publicly expressed her conviction that the UPND, currently spearheading the nation’s government, has slim prospects of maintaining its foothold in the forthcoming electoral race.

UPND’s Unfulfilled Promises

Phiri’s criticism of the UPND centers around the party’s inability to deliver on its campaign promises. The pledges, which resonated with the Zambian populace and helped the party secure power, included key reforms such as reducing the prices of mealie meal—a staple food in Zambia, decreasing fuel costs, and maintaining a strong commitment to upholding the rule of law and democratic principles.

However, according to Phiri, the UPND has fallen short of delivering these vital changes, leading to growing disappointment and disillusionment among the Zambian citizenry. This failure, she argues, has significantly dented the UPND’s credibility, casting a long shadow over its re-election prospects.

A Shift in the Political Landscape

Phiri’s comments have added a new dimension to the political discourse in Zambia. Her words reflect a broader sentiment of dissatisfaction with the UPND’s performance in office, a sentiment that appears to be gaining momentum in the run-up to the 2026 elections.

She further suggested that the party should be handed over to Miles Sampa, highlighting the familial ties between Sampa and the UPND, in a move seen by some as an attempt to further undermine the party’s standing.

Implications for Zambia’s 2026 Elections

As the country edges closer to its next electoral cycle, the UPND’s ability to respond to these criticisms will undoubtedly shape the contours of the race. The party’s performance in the coming years, and its capacity to demonstrate a commitment to its original promises, will be critical in determining whether Phiri’s predictions come to pass.

But for now, the echoes of her critique continue to reverberate across Zambia’s political landscape, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely contested election.

0
Elections Politics Zambia
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
17 mins ago
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
As the countdown to the U.S. election dips below the year mark, American voters are steadily focusing their attention on the pivotal issues that will guide their voting decisions. According to recent polls, several key concerns have emerged, reflecting the current socio-political climate of the country. These concerns span a spectrum of issues, from economic
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
1 hour ago
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
1 hour ago
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
22 mins ago
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
30 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Trump Dominates Iowa Polls Ahead of First Caucuses
1 hour ago
Trump Dominates Iowa Polls Ahead of First Caucuses
Latest Headlines
World News
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
1 min
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sparks Opposition from Beijing
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sparks Opposition from Beijing
Japan Praises Taiwan's Democratic Process: Congratulates Newly Elected President Lai Ching-te
3 mins
Japan Praises Taiwan's Democratic Process: Congratulates Newly Elected President Lai Ching-te
2024 Australian Open: A Melange of Thrilling Matches and Technological Integration
5 mins
2024 Australian Open: A Melange of Thrilling Matches and Technological Integration
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
6 mins
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
Defying the Odds: Atika Razak's Extraordinary Battle with Stage 4 Sarcoma
8 mins
Defying the Odds: Atika Razak's Extraordinary Battle with Stage 4 Sarcoma
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
9 mins
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
13 mins
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
16 mins
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app