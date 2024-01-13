en English
Elections

Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections

Mumbi Phiri, a notable political figure, has been vocal in her assertion that the United Party for National Development (UPND) stands little chance of reclaiming power in the upcoming 2026 elections. The statement, which has sent ripples through the political landscape, originates from Phiri’s critical evaluation of the UPND’s performance in office and reflects a deep-seated dissatisfaction with their governance.

Unfulfilled Promises

At the heart of Phiri’s criticism lies the UPND’s failure to deliver on their significant campaign promises. The party had made pledges, which were instrumental in securing their electoral victory, to make mealie meal—a staple food—and fuel affordable for the public. However, Phiri argues that the party has fallen short on these commitments, leading to widespread discontent and disillusionment among the electorate.

Democratic Principles and Rule of Law

Beyond economic concerns, Phiri also highlights the UPND’s inability to uphold the rule of law and democratic principles, suggesting a governance deficit. This criticism is particularly poignant as it strikes at the heart of what many consider to be the fundamental pillars of a democratic society.

Sampa’s Legacy

Phiri’s remarks also suggest that the UPND should be left to Miles Sampa, indicating that it’s his uncle’s party. While the specifics of Phiri’s role or affiliation are not provided, it’s clear that her words carry considerable weight. Her comments have yet to elicit a response from the UPND or the broader political context, leaving room for further speculation and discussion.

In conclusion, Mumbi Phiri’s critique of the UPND is a telling commentary on the current political scenario. It underscores the party’s perceived failures and questions its ability to lead in the forthcoming elections. As the political narrative unfolds, it remains to be seen how these criticisms will shape the UPND’s future and the broader political landscape.

Elections Politics Zambia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

