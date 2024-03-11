Mumbai Coastal Road Launch: Political Feud as Fadnavis Accuses Sena UBT, Boosts City's Green Cover

In an event marked by political contention, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Mumbai Coastal Road, openly criticizing Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray for political maneuvering during the project's foundation ceremony in 2018. The project, long-delayed and envisioned since 1967, finally saw the light of day under the current BJP-led government, promising significant environmental benefits and reduced commute times for Mumbaikars.

Political Allegations and Historical Delays

Fadnavis highlighted the project's historical delays and the bureaucratic hurdles overcome by the BJP government, contrasting this with the alleged obstructionism of previous administrations. The foundation stone, laid by Thackeray, became a focal point of Fadnavis's speech, emphasizing continuous support for the project despite political differences. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Ajit Pawar lauded the project's completion, pointing out the social and environmental benefits it brings to the city, including an additional 300 acres of green cover.

Environmental and Social Impacts

The coastal road is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion in one of India's most densely populated cities. The project also addressed concerns of the Koli community, a local fishing community, by expanding the gaps between the pillars of the bridge, showcasing the government's responsiveness to environmental and social impacts.

Political Reactions and Future Implications

Shiv Sena UBT and other opposition figures criticized the state and central governments for delays and attempting to claim undue credit for the project's completion. The ongoing political slugfest underscores the contentious nature of infrastructure development in Mumbai, with parties vying for credit. As the coastal road opens to the public, the focus shifts to its operational benefits and long-term impacts on Mumbai's urban landscape and pollution levels.

The Mumbai Coastal Road project represents a significant milestone in the city's infrastructure development, promising to reshape commute patterns and enhance environmental sustainability. Despite the political controversies, the project's completion marks a step forward in Mumbai's quest for modernization and pollution reduction, with potential lessons for future urban planning initiatives across India.