Mumbai Braces for PM Modi's Visit: Traffic Advisories and Route Changes Announced

Mumbai Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city. The advisory, which outlines several changes to the usual traffic patterns, aims to ensure smooth commuting for the public during the high-profile visit. With PM Modi set to attend the Reserve Bank of India's 90th-anniversary celebrations, the city's traffic management has become a focal point of attention.

Advertisment

Key Traffic Adjustments and Recommendations

Effective from 7 am to 2 pm on the day of PM Modi's visit, significant alterations have been made to traffic flow along crucial roads in Mumbai. Notably, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, from Indu Clinic Junction to Volga Chowk, and the stretch of Maker Tower 04 from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Usha Mehta Chowk, will be open to vehicular traffic in both directions. These adjustments are designed to facilitate easier navigation around the city during the event. Additionally, parking restrictions will be in place in certain areas, underscoring the need for commuters to plan their travels meticulously.

Preparations for the Prime Minister's Visit

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit is not just a routine engagement but a significant occasion as he will be attending the 90th-year celebrations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Mumbai in the morning and will take a helicopter to INS Shikra at Colaba, from where he will proceed to the RBI near Town Hall. The event is set to be graced by several dignitaries, including Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Karad.

Impact on Local Commuters and Advisory Compliance

The traffic advisory issued by the Mumbai Police is a crucial component of the city's preparations for the Prime Minister's visit. Commuters are strongly advised to adhere to the guidelines and consider alternate routes to avoid inconvenience. The alterations in traffic patterns and parking restrictions are temporary measures intended to ensure public safety and smooth vehicular movement. As Mumbai gears up for this significant event, the cooperation of its residents with the traffic advisories will be essential for minimizing disruptions.

As the city of Mumbai prepares to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meticulous planning and traffic adjustments underscore the importance of the event. The Prime Minister's visit to attend the RBI's 90th-anniversary celebrations is not only a momentous occasion but also a testament to the city's capability to manage large-scale events with minimal disruption. With the cooperation of the public and adherence to the issued traffic advisories, Mumbai is set to ensure that the visit goes off without a hitch, demonstrating its commitment to efficiency and public safety.