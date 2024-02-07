The bustling city of Multan, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, is once again revealing its dynamic spirit as citizens prepare to exercise their democratic rights in the upcoming elections. The atmosphere is charged with a palpable sense of civic engagement as individuals across all age groups eagerly step forward to cast their ballots and shape the future of their region.

First-Time Voters Stepping Up

Notably, the youth of Multan, many of whom are first-time voters, are demonstrating an impressive level of enthusiasm for participating in the democratic process. It is a momentous occasion for families like Rashid Qureshi's, who expressed his pride and excitement as his two sons prepare to vote for the first time. This vibrant participation from the younger generation is a testament to the deepening roots of democracy in the region.

Women Participation and Community Atmosphere

Adding to the inclusive spirit of the election, women in Multan are not only participating but also celebrating the occasion. Many are marking the day by donning new dresses, symbolizing their active role in defining their community's political trajectory. Political parties, too, are fostering a community atmosphere by setting up camps to guide voters and offering food and tea, further enhancing the sense of camaraderie and unity.

Numbers and Logistics

With a total of 8,097,260 voters in the Multan division, the stakes are high. Candidates are vying for 16 national assembly seats and 32 provincial assembly seats, with 240 contenders for the national assembly and a whopping 642 for the provincial assembly. Ensuring a smooth and transparent election process is a team composed of four District Returning Officers, 48 Returning Officers, and 96 Assistant Returning Officers. Election materials have been distributed from the central election commission office at Multan Public School.

To handle the scale of this election, a total of 5,538 polling stations have been established across the division. An impressive force of 57,539 officers from various departments will oversee the election process. To guarantee security for this significant event, 22,444 law enforcement officers, including the police, will be deployed across the division.