Mujiv Hataman Condemns Brutal Murder of Former ARMM Official Ramil Masukat

On the evening of January 28, 2024, Cotabato City witnessed a chilling episode of violence that ended in the tragic demise of Ramil Masukat, a former official of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Masukat was driving along Ramon Rabago Avenue when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle targeted his vehicle, leading to his instantaneous injury. Despite immediate efforts, the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center couldn't save him.

Mujiv Hataman Condemns the Brutal Act

In the wake of this horrifying incident, Deputy Minority Leader and Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman stepped forward, voicing his strong condemnation.

Hataman, who himself served as the former governor of ARMM, called for an immediate and stringent investigation into Masukat's murder. He urged the police to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the killers, emphasizing the importance of justice being served without delay.

Remembering Ramil Masukat

Ramil Masukat held a prominent place in the ARMM, serving in different capacities over the years. As the director of the ARMM Humanitarian and Emergency Assistance Response Team (ARMM-HEART), he was instrumental in driving initiatives targeted towards the betterment of the region.

His roles as the director of technical management services and Municipal Planning and Development Officer of Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao further underscored his commitment to public service.

Masukat's Death and the Pattern of Violence

Masukat's merciless killing adds another dark chapter to the ongoing narrative of violence in the region. The poignant fact that this isn't the first such incident raises pressing concerns about the prevailing security conditions. Masukat's death follows the previous murder of a staff member of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliament, hinting at a disconcerting pattern.

In these troubling times, Hataman's strong stance is a beacon of hope for justice. As the nation mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant, it is hoped that Masukat's killers will be brought to books, sending a clear message that violence will not be tolerated.