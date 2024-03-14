Mujahid: Lack of Intl Recognition a Cause of Delay in Formalizing Cabinet

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, recently highlighted to Media the complexities hindering the formalization of an official cabinet in Afghanistan, primarily the lack of international recognition and the absence of a constitution. Despite these challenges, the government continues its operations with acting ministers at the helm of 21 ministries, nearly three years after the Islamic Emirate announced a caretaker cabinet following its ascendancy to power.

Understanding the Impasse

The absence of a formal constitution in Afghanistan has emerged as a critical barrier to the legitimization and stabilization of the government's structure. Legal expert Abdul Shukor Dadras and political affairs expert Moeen Gol Smakani underscore the importance of a constitution for ensuring accountability and the rule of law. The dilemma lies in the government's current inability to hold individuals accountable or prosecute based on a standardized legal framework, thereby signaling the urgent need for constitutional drafting and consultations with the nation.

Voices from Within

Within the ranks of the current acting cabinet, there is a recognition of the necessity for a constitution. Abdul Latif Mansur, Acting Minister of Energy and Water, recently voiced this need during a meeting in Paktia province, marking a public acknowledgment from within the government about the importance of establishing a legal framework for the country's future stability and governance. This sentiment reflects a broader consensus among various sectors on the urgency of addressing the constitutional vacuum.

Path Forward

The path to formalizing an official cabinet and achieving stability in Afghanistan is fraught with complexities, including the need for international recognition and the drafting of a constitution. The statements by Zabihullah Mujahid and insights from experts and government officials alike shed light on the critical steps needed to move forward. The emphasis on consulting the nation in the constitutional process suggests a potential avenue for inclusive governance and the establishment of a legal foundation critical for the country's progression.

As Afghanistan navigates these critical junctures, the international community's role and the internal political dynamics will play pivotal roles in shaping the country's future governance structure. The call for a constitution not only addresses the immediate legal void but also sets the stage for broader discussions on accountability, human rights, and the rule of law in a post-conflict Afghan society.