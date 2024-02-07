Muhammad Ahmad Shah Inspects Election Cell at Sindh Information Department

On a brisk Wednesday, Sindh Caretaker Minister Muhammad Ahmad Shah initiated a visit to the Election Cell at the Sindh Information Department. His purpose was to examine the intricate workings of the cell, which shoulders the responsibility of disseminating precise details regarding the electoral process to the media. The minister's visit served as an opportunity for him to provide directives to enhance the efficiency and reliability of information flow.

Minister Shah's Inspection and Directives

During his inspection, Minister Shah was deeply involved in understanding the operations of the Election Cell. His directives were clear and focused, aimed solely at ensuring the authenticity and timeliness of information transmitted to the media. The Election Cell, under his guidance, is set to operate round the clock from February 7th to 9th, striving to convey election results in an authentic and timely manner.

Key Figures in Attendance

The visit was not an isolated event. It was attended by several significant figures, all of whom contribute to the Election Cell's operation. This included Director General Public Relations Muhammad Salim Khan, Director Press Information Akhtar Hussain Surhio, Director Admin and Accounts Muhammad Yusuf Kaburo, Director Publication Mansoor Ahmad Rajput, and Director Press Hizbullah Memon. Furthermore, senior journalists from various newspapers and organizations were present, representing the intertwined relationship between the Sindh Information Department and the media.

Minister Shah's visit to the Election Cell underlines the importance of accurate information dissemination during elections. It serves as a reminder of the need for transparency and reliability in the electoral process, reinforcing the democratic values that society holds dear.