MTRCB Bans 'Chasing Tuna in the Ocean' Film Over Controversial 9-Dash Line Depiction

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) announced Thursday its decision to ban the film “Chasing Tuna in the Ocean” from domestic exhibition, citing scenes that prominently display China's controversial nine-dash line claim. The film has been slapped with an “X” rating, categorizing it as "not for public exhibition" within the Philippines. This decision underscores the MTRCB's commitment to safeguarding the national interest and territorial integrity of the Philippines.

Advertisment

Background and Decision

The controversy centers around the nine-dash line, a demarcation used by China to mark its territorial claims over the majority of the South China Sea, a claim that conflicts with those of several Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines. The film, which documents the life and challenges faced by fishermen in the Indian Ocean, inadvertently highlighted China's nine-dash line, leading to the MTRCB's decision. The board's review concluded that such depiction is an attack against the prestige of the Republic of the Philippines and violates Section 3 (c) of Presidential Decree No. 1986.

Implications for Film Producers

Advertisment

MTRCB Chairperson and CEO Lala Sotto emphasized the board's role in upholding content standards that reflect the nation's values and interests. While the film currently holds an “X” rating, producers have the option to appeal for a second review. This process requires the submission of revised material with the contentious scenes deleted. This incident serves as a poignant reminder for producers to ensure their content does not undermine the country's sovereignty or dignity.

Broader Context and International Relations

The ban on “Chasing Tuna in the Ocean” is not an isolated incident. It reflects the ongoing tension between the Philippines and China over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The July 12, 2016, ruling by the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration, which recognized the Philippines' sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone, has been a cornerstone in the country's stance against China's expansive territorial claims. This situation highlights the delicate balance between cultural expression and national security concerns in an increasingly interconnected world.

The MTRCB's decision to ban “Chasing Tuna in the Ocean” underscores the Philippines' firm stance on its territorial integrity and sovereignty. While the film industry serves as a powerful medium for storytelling and cultural expression, this incident reminds us of the intricate ways in which geopolitical issues can influence and restrict artistic endeavors. As tensions persist in the South China Sea, the intersection of politics, territorial disputes, and media will continue to present complex challenges for content creators, regulators, and audiences alike.