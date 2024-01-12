en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Advised Against CNN’s Trump Town Hall

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Advised Against CNN’s Trump Town Hall

MSNBC host, Joe Scarborough, in a recent revelation, shared that he had advised Chris Licht, the then-chief of CNN, against hosting a town hall with former President Donald Trump. The revelation was made during his morning talk show, where Scarborough detailed a phone call he received from Licht seeking advice on the proposed town hall.

Advising Against the Town Hall

Scarborough, sharing his insights, suggested to Licht that if the town hall seemed unavoidable, a confrontational approach could be adopted. The approach would involve a direct question to Trump regarding the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidential win. This question would ideally be followed by references to the numerous federal court decisions and the Supreme Court’s stance that confirmed Biden’s victory in the election.

Despite Advice, Licht Proceeds

Despite the advice, Licht went ahead with the town hall. The event generated significant viewership for CNN, marking a ratings high for the network. However, it was not without its share of repercussions. The town hall was met with internal pushback from CNN staff and external media criticism.

Licht’s Dismissal and Controversies

Chris Licht, who has a history of producing at MSNBC and CBS, and was instrumental in launching Scarborough’s show, faced dismissal from his role at CNN in less than a year. The dismissal came from the network’s parent company after a series of programming changes and controversies, including the much-debated town hall with Trump. The town hall, among other factors, was partly blamed for Licht’s ouster from CNN.

0
Politics United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
McLean County Board Rejects Anti-Migrant Resolution Amid Public Dissent
In a stirring display of democracy, the McLean County Board in Bloomington voted down a contentious resolution aimed at barring migrants from utilizing taxpayer-funded services. The proposed resolution, championed by board member Chuck Erickson, met its end with a decisive 13 to 7 vote against it. The boardroom resonated with the voices of McLean County
McLean County Board Rejects Anti-Migrant Resolution Amid Public Dissent
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
14 mins ago
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
Investigation into South Carolina's Todd Rutherford Intensifies Amid Controversial Incidents
16 mins ago
Investigation into South Carolina's Todd Rutherford Intensifies Amid Controversial Incidents
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans
5 mins ago
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans
Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by Former Employees for Wrongful Termination
6 mins ago
Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by Former Employees for Wrongful Termination
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Amid Contested Appeal
12 mins ago
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Amid Contested Appeal
Latest Headlines
World News
Hrithik Roshan's Rigorous Workout and Diet for 'Fighter': A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime
39 seconds
Hrithik Roshan's Rigorous Workout and Diet for 'Fighter': A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime
UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 ">=1% NSCLC and PM
2 mins
UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 ">=1% NSCLC and PM
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
2 mins
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
McLean County Board Rejects Anti-Migrant Resolution Amid Public Dissent
3 mins
McLean County Board Rejects Anti-Migrant Resolution Amid Public Dissent
Suboxone and Tooth Decay: A Legal Battle Over Dental Health
4 mins
Suboxone and Tooth Decay: A Legal Battle Over Dental Health
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans
5 mins
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans
Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles for Olympic Qualification Amid Calls to Retain Coach
6 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles for Olympic Qualification Amid Calls to Retain Coach
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
6 mins
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
Unveiling the Benefits of Critical Illness Insurance Plans
7 mins
Unveiling the Benefits of Critical Illness Insurance Plans
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app