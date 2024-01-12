MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Advised Against CNN’s Trump Town Hall

MSNBC host, Joe Scarborough, in a recent revelation, shared that he had advised Chris Licht, the then-chief of CNN, against hosting a town hall with former President Donald Trump. The revelation was made during his morning talk show, where Scarborough detailed a phone call he received from Licht seeking advice on the proposed town hall.

Advising Against the Town Hall

Scarborough, sharing his insights, suggested to Licht that if the town hall seemed unavoidable, a confrontational approach could be adopted. The approach would involve a direct question to Trump regarding the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidential win. This question would ideally be followed by references to the numerous federal court decisions and the Supreme Court’s stance that confirmed Biden’s victory in the election.

Despite Advice, Licht Proceeds

Despite the advice, Licht went ahead with the town hall. The event generated significant viewership for CNN, marking a ratings high for the network. However, it was not without its share of repercussions. The town hall was met with internal pushback from CNN staff and external media criticism.

Licht’s Dismissal and Controversies

Chris Licht, who has a history of producing at MSNBC and CBS, and was instrumental in launching Scarborough’s show, faced dismissal from his role at CNN in less than a year. The dismissal came from the network’s parent company after a series of programming changes and controversies, including the much-debated town hall with Trump. The town hall, among other factors, was partly blamed for Licht’s ouster from CNN.