MSJK Activists Stage Protest in Jammu Demanding Liberation of PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan

Activists of Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK), spearheaded by their president Sunil Dimple, staged a vehement protest on the opening day of the Parliament session in Jammu. The demonstration was marked by the burning of effigies representing Pakistan and two notorious terrorists, Hafeez Sayeed and Azahar Masood. This symbolic act was a clear rebuttal to Pakistan's control over certain parts of the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Call for Liberation

The protesters vociferously called for the liberation of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, openly denouncing Pakistan's claim over these areas. Sunil Dimple, a prominent figure in the demonstration, voiced his concerns over the presence of ISI and Pakistan's sleeper cells in Jammu and Kashmir. Dimple's impassioned appeal to the Indian Army was to initiate operations to eliminate these dangerous elements from the region.

The Demand for Action

Dimple's discourse extended beyond the protest, emphasizing the need for the implementation of the instrument of accession conditions, special status, and Article 370. He urged the Indian army to initiate a war or surgical strikes for the liberation of these areas. Furthermore, he appealed to the misguided youth of the region to join the national stream, highlighting the importance of unity in these testing times.

Voicing Concerns

In a stark warning, Dimple highlighted the threat of ISI and Pakistan sleeper cells operating in Jammu and Kashmir. His urgent appeal to the Indian army chief and Prime Minister was to liberate the occupied land in Ladakh and POK. The demonstration was not a lone voice, with various activists such as Vinay Agarwal, Bharat Bhushan Bhat, Ashok Koul, Rahil Sharma, Narender Sharma, Samer Gupta, Vikram Sharma, Guru Singh, and Suresh Jamwal lending their voices to the cause.