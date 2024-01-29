MQM-P Worker Killed, PPP Member Injured in Violent Clashes Amid Karachi Election Campaign

In a shocking turn of events in Karachi's Nazimabad, an election campaign turned violent, leading to the death of an MQM-P worker and injury to a PPP member.

The clash ignited between the workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), adding another chapter to their historical rivalry.

The Incident

The incident occurred outside the MQM-P office when a PPP rally passed by. An altercation ensued, resulting in gunfire exchange. The victim, a 40-year-old MQM-P worker, Faraz Ahmed Qureshi, was killed, while a 22-year-old PPP member, Rao M Talha, was injured. Following the incident, a mob vandalized and set fire to two vehicles belonging to PPP workers.

Both parties have accused each other of instigating violence and claimed to have video evidence. MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal pointed the finger at former federal minister and PPP leader Dr. Asim Hussain, accusing him of orchestrating the attack. On the other hand, PPP leader Saeed Ghani alleged that MQM-P workers had previously removed PPP campaign materials and attacked PPP gatherings.

Increasing Tensions

The incident has escalated tensions in the area, with MQM-P issuing a warning that they would take matters into their own hands if state protection fails.

PPP expressed dismay at the incident occurring under police supervision, raising questions about the efficacy of law enforcement. The police have yet to make any arrests, and a First Information Report (FIR) will be filed posthumously.