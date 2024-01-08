en English
Elections

MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via ‘My Voter’ App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
MQM-P Introduces 'Digital Polling Card' via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024

In a move to modernize the voting process in Pakistan, political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has introduced a ‘digital polling card’ for the upcoming 2024 general elections. The initiative, launched in Karachi, capitalizes on the growing digital trend and the ubiquity of mobile technology. Through the party’s ‘My voter’ mobile application, voters can access their digital polling card and other voting details by simply entering their CNIC number.

MQM-P’s Preparations for the 2024 Elections

In addition to this ground-breaking initiative, MQM-P has made significant progress in its preparations for the general elections. The party’s parliamentary board has completed the initial phase of candidate selection, having interviewed over 600 individuals. From this pool, 200 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase. These names will be forwarded to the Rabita Committee for further scrutiny and consideration.

The Election Schedule

The election schedule has also been outlined meticulously. The last date for deciding appeals against the Returning Officers’ decisions has been set for January 10, 2024. Following this, a revised list of candidates will be published on January 11. The allocation of election symbols is slated for January 13. The polling day itself is set for February 8, 2024. This comprehensive schedule includes the elections for seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan.

Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

