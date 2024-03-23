MPs Seek Public Rebuke for ArriveCan Contractor by Speaker Greg Fergus Amid Parliamentary Privilege Breach

Following Speaker Greg Fergus's ruling of a prima facie breach of parliamentary privilege, a motion has been moved to formally admonish ArriveCan contractor Kristian Firth before the House of Commons. Conservative MP Michael Barrett spearheaded the motion, accusing Firth and GC Strategies of obstructing Parliament by refusing to answer key questions regarding their involvement in the ArriveCan project, which has faced scrutiny over its escalated costs and procurement practices.

Chronology of Events Leading to the Motion

The controversy began when an auditor general report highlighted the government's excessive reliance on external contractors for ArriveCan, leading to a surge in project costs to approximately $60 million. GC Strategies, specifically, was implicated for its role in developing contract requirements that seemed tailor-made for its eventual $25 million contract award. Further suspicion arose from a procurement ombudsman report indicating that the contract criteria were "overly restrictive" and favored GC Strategies. During a committee appearance, Firth's evasion of questions concerning his collaboration with government officials, citing an ongoing RCMP investigation, prompted MPs to consider the rare action of a public admonishment.

The Significance of Public Admonishment

Public admonishment before the House, a measure used sparingly since the 1900s, symbolizes Parliament's authority to hold individuals accountable for actions deemed obstructive or disrespectful to its functions. The motion to bring Firth before the House underscores the seriousness with which MPs view the breach of privilege and the importance of transparency and accountability in governmental proceedings. If passed, Firth would be the third private citizen to face such a rebuke since 1913, marking a significant moment in Canada's parliamentary history.

Debate and Deliberation on the Motion

While the motion has garnered cross-party support, concerns have been raised about the logistics of Firth answering questions directly in the House, with Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen advocating for a procedural study before any summoning. Conservative MP Barrett, however, has called for swift action, emphasizing the need for accountability without further delays. The House adjourned before a vote could take place, setting the stage for an anticipated debate upon MPs' return on April 8.

The call for Kristian Firth's public admonishment before the House of Commons represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing scrutiny of the ArriveCan project and the government's contracting practices. This situation highlights the delicate balance between leveraging external expertise and maintaining strict oversight and accountability in public spending and parliamentary processes. As MPs prepare to resume debate, the outcome of Barrett's motion could set a precedent for how Parliament addresses future breaches of privilege and contractor accountability.