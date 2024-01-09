en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

MPs Discuss the NHS Dental Care Crisis in House of Commons

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
MPs Discuss the NHS Dental Care Crisis in House of Commons

It was an intense session in the House of Commons as MPs from various parties gathered to deliberate on a pressing issue – the crisis in the availability of NHS dental care in the UK. The debate, led by the Labour Party, served as a platform for politicians to voice the difficulties their constituents face in accessing dental services. For many, the options have dwindled to resorting to private care or, in dire cases, self-treatment.

‘Securing an NHS Dental Appointment Like Getting Taylor Swift Tickets’

Amid the discussions, Labour MP Ashley Dalton painted a grim picture, comparing the difficulty of securing an NHS dental appointment to the near-impossible task of obtaining tickets for a Taylor Swift concert. Dalton shared the disturbing reality of constituents expressing suicidal thoughts due to the lack of access to dental care.

Former Health Minister Calls for Dental Recovery Plan

Steve Brine, a former Conservative health minister and current chair of the Commons Health Select Committee, addressed the government with a sense of urgency. He called for the release of a dental recovery plan to alleviate the issues that the pandemic has only exacerbated, affecting both patients and dentists alike.

Government Assurance and Criticism

Health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom attempted to assure the MPs that a plan would be published soon. This assurance, however, was met with criticism from the British Dental Association (BDA). The BDA accused the government of doling out platitudes without taking any concrete action.

A Proposal to Fund Dental Reform

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins argued against Labour’s proposal to fund dental reform by ending the non-domiciled tax status. Atkins suggested that such a move could potentially deter foreign workers from the NHS.

Labour’s Motion Defeated in Commons Vote

In an unfortunate ending to a critical debate, a Labour motion proposing measures to improve dental care access, including providing additional urgent appointments and recruiting incentives, was defeated in a Commons vote. The dental care crisis in the UK remains a pressing concern, and one can only hope that the government takes swift action to address it.

0
Health Politics United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
8 seconds ago
The Looming Threat of a 'Tripledemic': A Convergence of Respiratory Viruses
In a troubling turn of events, health experts are grappling with the rise of a ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses. This alarming convergence includes influenza, COVID-19, and another unspecified respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), casting a shadow over global health projections for 2024. A Triple Threat The surge in three major respiratory viruses – the flu, COVID-19,
The Looming Threat of a 'Tripledemic': A Convergence of Respiratory Viruses
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research
4 mins ago
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research
Family Faces Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis, Strengthening Father-Daughter Bond
4 mins ago
Family Faces Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis, Strengthening Father-Daughter Bond
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
2 mins ago
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
3 mins ago
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
3 mins ago
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
Latest Headlines
World News
The Looming Threat of a 'Tripledemic': A Convergence of Respiratory Viruses
9 seconds
The Looming Threat of a 'Tripledemic': A Convergence of Respiratory Viruses
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
1 min
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
2 mins
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
2 mins
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
3 mins
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
3 mins
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
3 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research
4 mins
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research
Family Faces Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis, Strengthening Father-Daughter Bond
4 mins
Family Faces Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis, Strengthening Father-Daughter Bond
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
3 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app