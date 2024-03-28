MPs Demand Reform in UK's Shared Ownership Schemes Amid Rising Costs and Unfair Charges

First-time homeowners in the UK are facing a daunting reality as MPs criticize the government's flagship affordable homes scheme, shared ownership, for its failure to provide a feasible path to full home ownership. Highlighted in a recent report by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee, the scheme is under scrutiny for issues including soaring rents, uncapped service charges, and the unfair burden of repair costs on buyers, leaving many trapped in a cycle of partial ownership without the means to progress.

Unpacking the Shared Ownership Scheme's Failures

Shared ownership was designed to assist first-time buyers and those with limited income to purchase a property by buying a share of it while renting the remainder. However, the scheme has come under fire for the extra financial burdens it places on participants. Service charges for maintenance and repairs, which are uncapped and can increase significantly, represent a major hurdle. Personal testimonies, like those of Rosie Hall, who experienced a 39% increase in her service charges within two years, and Sue Phillips, who after nearly three decades still owns only a 25% share of her home, illustrate the scheme's shortcomings. The LUHC Committee's findings reveal that these issues render the dream of full homeownership unattainable for many, with only 3% of shared owners managing to staircase to 100% ownership annually.

Recommendations for Reform

The committee's report calls for urgent reforms to address the scheme's failures. Among the recommendations are extending the 2021 improvements, which cover up to £500 in annual repair costs for the first ten years for new buyers, to older leases. This move aims to mitigate the two-tier market issue, where older properties become harder to sell due to less favorable terms. Furthermore, the report suggests requiring providers to buy back shares if a shared owner struggles to sell, especially if issues like cladding removal delay the process. The overarching recommendation is for the government to revise lease terms so that homeowners are responsible only for costs proportional to their property share.

Government and Departmental Responses

In the wake of the committee's report, Clive Betts, the Labour MP and chair of the LUHC Committee, emphasized the urgent need for the government to tackle the shared ownership scheme's issues to ensure it truly offers an affordable route to homeownership. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities responded by underlining the vital role of shared ownership in the housing market and pointing to the 156,800 new shared ownership homes delivered since 2010. Additionally, the department mentioned ongoing actions to enhance the scheme's value for shared owners, including legislative proposals aimed at extending lease terms by 990 years.

As the debate around shared ownership's efficacy intensifies, the push for reform highlights the need for a more sustainable and equitable approach to affordable housing. With the government's response in focus, stakeholders and would-be homeowners alike await concrete actions that will address the scheme's shortcomings and fulfill its promise of making homeownership accessible to all.