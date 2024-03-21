MPs Clash with Finance Ministry Over GHC6bn District Assemblies Fund Arrears

Recent reports have ignited a fiery debate within Ghana's Parliament, as both Minority and Majority members accuse the Finance Ministry of failing to adhere to constitutional and Supreme Court mandates concerning the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF). This fund, crucial for local development across the nation, has reportedly accumulated arrears amounting to approximately GH₵6 billion, sparking concerns over governance and the rule of law.

Background and Accusations

The controversy centers on the Ministry of Finance's alleged non-compliance with constitutional directives for the quarterly disbursement of funds to the DACF, a vital resource for district assemblies in executing local development projects. According to Benjamin Komla Kpodo, Deputy Ranking Member on the Local Government Committee, the government's debt to the DACF has ballooned to about GH₵3.5 billion over the past two years, with an additional GH₵3 billion earmarked but undistributed for 2023. Critics argue that the ministry's practice of excluding certain revenues, such as mineral royalties, from the total state revenues for DACF calculations directly contravenes a Supreme Court ruling, further exacerbating the fund's shortfall.

Parliamentary and Public Response

The issue has galvanized a bipartisan response from Parliament, with both sides expressing dissatisfaction and demanding accountability from the Finance Ministry. The Speaker of Parliament has since referred the matter to the Finance Committee for a comprehensive investigation. However, efforts to address these concerns directly with the Finance Ministry have thus far been met with silence, raising questions about the ministry's commitment to transparency and the rule of law. Public discourse around this issue has intensified, with civil society organizations and local government stakeholders calling for immediate resolution to ensure the steady flow of development projects at the district level.

Implications for Governance and Local Development

This standoff between Parliament and the Finance Ministry not only highlights significant governance issues but also threatens the operational capacity of district assemblies across Ghana. The delay in disbursing funds hampers local infrastructure projects, social services, and other development initiatives critical to community welfare and economic growth. Moreover, the controversy underscores the need for greater adherence to constitutional provisions and Supreme Court rulings, emphasizing the importance of accountability and transparency in public financial management.

As the debate unfolds, the implications of this financial impasse extend beyond the confines of Parliament, potentially affecting millions of Ghanaians who rely on local government projects for their livelihoods and well-being. Stakeholders eagerly await a resolution, hoping for a swift and equitable distribution of the DACF to revitalize local development initiatives across the nation. The ongoing discourse serves as a poignant reminder of the intricate balance between governance, law, and the practical realities of administering public funds for the greater good.