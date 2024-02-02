MP Samuel Nartey George Pledges Justice for Ayawaso Wuogon By-election Violence Victims

In a recent interview, Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has vowed to seek justice for the victims of the Ayawaso Wuogon by-election violence. He directed severe criticism at President Akufo-Addo for not implementing the recommendations of the Emil Short Commission of Enquiry, which conducted a thorough investigation into the incident.

Justice and Compensation for Victims

George expressed his resolution that if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) triumphs in the upcoming election, the new administration under the command of John Dramani Mahama would not only prosecute the perpetrators of the violence but also ensure adequate compensation for the affected individuals. This commitment was a significant component of the NDC's manifesto in 2020, with plans to incorporate it again in the 2024 manifesto.

Emphasizing the Emil Short Commission's Recommendations

George underscored the essentiality of executing the recommendations put forth by the Emil Short Commission. He expressed a deep sense of disappointment over the lack of action on these recommendations by President Akufo-Addo. He emphasized the necessity for justice against the offenders and comprehensive compensation for the victims, highlighting the plight of five individuals who were assaulted and three whose properties were severely damaged during the violent incident.

Holding Government Accountable

George's critique of the government extended beyond the President. He implied that officials, including the Attorney General, should be held accountable for enforcing the recommendations in the Emil Short Commission report. He also stressed the need for the government to comprehend the pain experienced by those affected. George laid heavy accusations on the government for the criminal activities of the National Security apparatus during the violence.