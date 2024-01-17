MP Robert Courts Celebrates Completion of Kingfisher Meadows Housing Development

The Member of Parliament for Witney and West Oxfordshire, Robert Courts, marked a significant milestone in local housing development as he participated in the 'topping out' ceremony at Kingfisher Meadows in Witney. This event, a tradition in the construction industry, signifies the completion of a project, and in this case, the addition of 260 new homes to the West Oxfordshire landscape.

Addressing the Need for Affordable Housing

Notably, well over a third of these homes—40 percent to be precise—have been designated as affordable housing. This key feature addresses a pressing need in the West Oxfordshire area, where affordable housing has been a persistent issue. The houses, a mix of three and four-bedroom properties, are expected to provide much-needed relief for families struggling to find affordable housing options amidst escalating property prices.

Significant Contributions to Local Area Improvements

Furthermore, as part of the development, David Wilson Homes, the property developer behind the Kingfisher Meadows project, has pledged a considerable contribution of £4.3 million. These funds are earmarked for enhancing critical local area amenities such as education, transport, and recreational facilities. It's a move that speaks to the developer's commitment to not just housing, but also to the overall quality of life in the communities they help build.

Dominic Harman, the managing director of David Wilson Homes Mercia, expressed pride in the completed development and the community that has been established here. He emphasized the potential future prospects of the community, reflecting the company's vision of creating homes that form the foundation of thriving neighborhoods. MP Robert Courts echoed these sentiments, expressing his pleasure at the development's success, and recognizing the hard work of the construction team.