MP Rushton Paray Urges PM to Remove Paria Fuel Trading Board After 2022 Diving Incident Findings

In a decisive call to action following the findings of a Commission of Enquiry into a 2022 fatal incident, Mayaro Member of Parliament Rushton Paray has urged the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago to swiftly remove the board of directors of Paria Fuel Trading Company. The tragic incident, which occurred on February 25, 2022, at Berth No 6 at Pointe-a-Pierre, led to the deaths of four divers, with only one survivor, Christopher Boodram.

The Commission of Enquiry, spearheaded by Jerome Lynch, brought to light severe deficiencies in the roles and proficiency of both the board and senior executive management at Paria Fuel Trading. The report, an extensive 520-page document, was made public on January 19, after being presented to Parliament by Energy Minister Stuart Young.

Paray's Call for Action

Paray's appeal for action emphasizes the urgency of the situation regardless of the political affiliations of the directors, which include Newman George, Fayad Ali, Avie Chadee, Peter Clarke, Eustace Nancis, and Reza Salim. Paray voiced concerns over the potential for Prime Minister, Dr. Rowley, to delay action by waiting for the review of the report by the Director of Public Prosecutions, especially in light of the eroded public trust in Paria's leadership post the accident.

Furthermore, Paray has pressed for a public commitment from the Prime Minister for the swift implementation of all 52 recommendations put forth by the commission. These recommendations are critical to avoid such devastating incidents in the future and ensure the safety of personnel involved in similar operations.

The accident has sent shockwaves across the nation and has prompted discussions on corporate negligence leading to death. The incident and its aftermath underscore the need for stringent safety measures and responsible corporate behavior in Trinidad and Tobago.