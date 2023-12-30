MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions

In a candid talk at his rural home, Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai has publicly discouraged Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka from running for the presidency in the 2027 elections, arguing that the latter lacks the financial muscle for a viable campaign. Mbai, who is affiliated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), instead suggested that Kalonzo should back the current President, William Ruto, for his re-election bid.

Mbai Points to Waning Influence

Mbai highlighted that Kalonzo’s political influence is diminishing in the Kamba community, which risks remaining in the opposition if they rally behind Kalonzo. He also suggested that Kalonzo should not expect an endorsement from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has his own political ambitions to consider. According to Mbai, Kalonzo is not in a position to compete with either Raila or Ruto and would serve his interests better by aligning with Ruto.

Support for Ruto Rising in Kitui

The Kitui East MP further noted that there has been a noticeable increase in President Ruto’s support in the Kitui region. He revealed that Ruto’s support had grown to 28 percent in the 2022 elections, up from past elections, suggesting a decline in Kalonzo’s local support. Mbai is also determined to strengthen Ruto’s foothold in Kitui, with an ambitious aim of ensuring Ruto receives over half of the county’s total votes in the 2027 elections.

Call to Embrace Ruling Party

In his closing remarks, Mbai called on the Kamba community to align with the ruling party to secure future development projects. He compared this strategy to the Mount Kenya region’s decision to ignore former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recommendation to back Raila in the previous election, implying that aligning with the ruling party yields tangible benefits. The MP’s comments have stirred up the political scene, with much anticipation over how the Kamba community will react to his advice and how this might shape the political landscape in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.