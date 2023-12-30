en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:18 am EST
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions

In a candid talk at his rural home, Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai has publicly discouraged Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka from running for the presidency in the 2027 elections, arguing that the latter lacks the financial muscle for a viable campaign. Mbai, who is affiliated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), instead suggested that Kalonzo should back the current President, William Ruto, for his re-election bid.

Mbai Points to Waning Influence

Mbai highlighted that Kalonzo’s political influence is diminishing in the Kamba community, which risks remaining in the opposition if they rally behind Kalonzo. He also suggested that Kalonzo should not expect an endorsement from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has his own political ambitions to consider. According to Mbai, Kalonzo is not in a position to compete with either Raila or Ruto and would serve his interests better by aligning with Ruto.

Support for Ruto Rising in Kitui

The Kitui East MP further noted that there has been a noticeable increase in President Ruto’s support in the Kitui region. He revealed that Ruto’s support had grown to 28 percent in the 2022 elections, up from past elections, suggesting a decline in Kalonzo’s local support. Mbai is also determined to strengthen Ruto’s foothold in Kitui, with an ambitious aim of ensuring Ruto receives over half of the county’s total votes in the 2027 elections.

Call to Embrace Ruling Party

In his closing remarks, Mbai called on the Kamba community to align with the ruling party to secure future development projects. He compared this strategy to the Mount Kenya region’s decision to ignore former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recommendation to back Raila in the previous election, implying that aligning with the ruling party yields tangible benefits. The MP’s comments have stirred up the political scene, with much anticipation over how the Kamba community will react to his advice and how this might shape the political landscape in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

0
Elections Kenya Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate

By Rafia Tasleem

2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Election Commission of Pakistan Blocks Privatization Moves by Caretaker Government

By Mazhar Abbas

Our Civic Duty Association: The Force Behind UPND's Victory in Zambia Elections

By Nitish Verma

Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Bea ...
@Democratic Republic of Congo · 2 hours
Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Bea ...
heart comment 0
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy

By BNN Correspondents

Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
Nikki Haley Could Win New Hampshire GOP Primary, Says State’s GOP Chairman

By Ebenezer Mensah

Nikki Haley Could Win New Hampshire GOP Primary, Says State's GOP Chairman
Chris Christie Criticizes Removal of Trump from Maine Primary Ballot, Says It Only Serves to Make Trump a ‘Martyr’

By Geeta Pillai

Chris Christie Criticizes Removal of Trump from Maine Primary Ballot, Says It Only Serves to Make Trump a 'Martyr'
Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Democrats of Manipulating Justice to Bar Trump

By BNN Correspondents

Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Democrats of Manipulating Justice to Bar Trump
Latest Headlines
World News
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
6 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
6 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
9 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
13 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
14 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
14 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
14 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
16 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
17 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
14 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app