MP Laadi Ayii Ayamba Calls for Persistence and Increased Women Representation in Politics

Laadi Ayii Ayamba, the Member of Parliament for Pusiga, has sent a resounding message to women in politics: persist in the face of adversity and shake off unfair labeling. Addressing the newly inaugurated Upper East Regional Women’s Wing Working Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), she shed light on the harsh realities of political women’s lives in Africa, where hostility and discrimination often meet those daring to seek decision-making roles.

Tackling Stereotypes, Championing Persistence

Ayamba called on her fellow women politicians to remain undeterred by negative stereotypes. She empathized with their struggle, acknowledging the prevalent prejudice that often undermines women’s competence, talents, and achievements in the political sphere. The fight is not an easy one; the figures paint a gloomy picture with the Inter-Parliamentary Union and UN Women reporting that women constitute a mere 26.5 percent of Parliamentarians globally. In Ghana, the scenario is no different with just 40 female Members of Parliament out of a total of 275.

Party Mandate Over Personal Expectations

While celebrating the appointment of the new committee, Ayamba cautioned the appointees against viewing their roles as stepping stones to positions such as Regional Minister or DCE. Instead, she urged them to immerse themselves in their work, aligned with the party’s mandate that values women’s participation in decision-making. She shared her personal experience of not being considered for a significant appointment, yet she remained undeterred and persevered.

Envisioning a Future of Increased Representation

Going beyond her immediate audience, Ayamba underscored the need to increase the representation of women in parliament and decision-making positions. She expressed optimism that Ghana could match Rwanda’s impressive representation where 61% of parliamentarians are women. This vision, she emphasized, requires women to rally behind each other and vote for female candidates. The upcoming 2024 elections, she suggested, could mark a significant turning point for women’s advancement within the NDC and Ghana at large.