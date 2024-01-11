en English
Ghana

MP Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO’s Arrest Amidst Political Speculations

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:20 pm EST
MP Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest Amidst Political Speculations

As the political climate heats up, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, a reputed Member of Parliament, took a stand to deny any involvement in the arresting of Kofi Owusu Nkansah, the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP). This incident has stirred a buzz in the public sphere, and speculative theories about potential political motivations have been rife. Antwi’s statement serves as an attempt to clear the air and distance himself from the arrest, which has sparked debates about political influence and the sanctity of law enforcement in the nation.

Denial Amidst Accusations

The arrest of Nkansah, Antwi’s only contender in the imminent NPP primaries, was reportedly based on a complaint filed by Antwi himself. However, the Member of Parliament has vehemently denied these allegations, maintaining that he was not privy to the arrest. He also addressed the rumors of sharing money with delegates, clarifying that this is an annual practice and he was not personally overseeing the distribution.

Political Rivalry and Accusations of Misinformation

Antwi, the incumbent MP for Asante Akyem Central, accused the NPP Asante Akyem Central constituency secretary of bias and spreading misinformation. He refutes claims that he reported Nkansah to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for allegedly disbursing money to delegates. Furthermore, he denied allegations of distributing money to delegates and clarified that any financial support to constituents is not personal handouts but typically delegated to party officials.

Transparency and Accountability in the Spotlight

The denial of involvement by Antwi finds itself amidst a broader context of political examination and the public’s demand for transparency and accountability from public officials. He emphasized the significance of due process and the independence of law enforcement agencies in managing such cases. The incident not only raises questions about the integrity of the NPP Parliamentary primaries but also the involvement of money distribution in the campaign process.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

