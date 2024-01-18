MP Julian Smith’s Visit to Evolve College: Engaging Future Politicians

Member of Parliament (MP) for Skipton and Ripon, Julian Smith, recently made an enlightening visit to Evolve College in Ripon, following an invitation by a politically-enthused student, Rory Hall. The visit was orchestrated to encourage a live-streamed question and answer session with the MP, offering students studying politics and the UK Government a unique opportunity to engage directly with a seasoned lawmaker.

Student’s Political Aspirations Spark a Visit

The visit was facilitated by Rory Hall, a student with a determined aspiration for a career in politics. Hall has a vision of one day being a part of the Cabinet or even assuming the role of the Home Secretary. It was this burgeoning political ambition that inspired him to arrange for the MP’s visit and subsequently presented him with an opportunity to personally interact with Smith.

A Tour of Evolve College

Throughout the visit, Smith was given an extensive tour of Evolve College by Rory, and Bev Skaife, the head of the institution. Together, they highlighted new learning spaces and discussed future developmental plans for the college. Smith lauded Evolve for its integral role as a key educational institution in Ripon and recognized the efforts of its staff for creating a nurturing environment for students.

Evolve College: A Beacon of Alternative Education

Evolve College is quite renowned for its alternative post-16 education. It offers various qualifications in a smaller, more supportive setting, thereby catering to students who thrive in such an environment. The visit provided a precious opportunity for students to engage with the MP and gain a deeper understanding of politics and the UK Government.

Smith expressed his gratitude for the hard work of the staff at Evolve and the supportive environment they provide for students. He also showed his willingness to offer further advice to Rory about entering the political sector, highlighting the potential of this young political aspirant.