MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty

Conservative MP Danny Kruger, founder of the New Conservatives group, is expressing deep discontent with the dramatic portrayal of the Tory party’s right-leaning factions as akin to the Mafia. This characterization surfaced amid discussions over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s controversial Rwanda bill, aimed at deterring illegal migrants by shipping some of them to Rwanda.

MPs Lobby for Amendments to Rwanda Bill

Kruger, along with more than 50 other Tory MPs, is pushing for amendments to prevent the Human Rights Act (HRA) and European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) from obstructing these flights. They are urging colleagues to hold their ground, expressing concerns about the bill’s current form and its potential impact on the British public. The anticipated climax of this political saga is set to unfold on Tuesday, with negotiations led by veteran Brexiteer Bill Cash possibly resulting in compromises to avert a party rebellion.

Kruger’s Stance and Broader Ideological Questions

Kruger’s stance mirrors larger ideological questions surrounding UK sovereignty in the post-Brexit landscape. It aligns with his views on family, community, and nationhood, which he feels are compromised by an overly individualistic society. He underscores the significance of ‘cultural coherence’ in immigration policy, calling for integration and contribution to the UK’s societal fabric.

Impact on Conservative Party and Future Elections

Kruger, who has significantly influenced Conservative thinking and is a close ally of potential future Tory leader Suella Braverman, has authored a book that has garnered praise from national conservatism figures. He forecasts that the Conservative party’s next election victory may pivot on a mandate to reform or withdraw from the ECHR, particularly if the Rwanda policy faces legal challenges despite the bill’s passage. The internal division within the Conservative party over the bill and its potential implications could have profound consequences.