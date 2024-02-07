Mozambique's President Nyusi Defends Immunity Amid 'Tuna Bond' Scandal

In a significant development in the ongoing 'tuna bond' scandal, President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique is defending his immunity in a London court. The case involves allegations brought against him by the shipbuilding company, Privinvest. The lawsuit, which went to trial in London's High Court last year, has yet to receive a ruling.

Unfolding of the Tuna Bond Scandal

This legal battle originates from a controversy that has been dubbed the 'tuna bond' scandal. The case revolves around accusations that Privinvest paid bribes to Mozambican officials and Credit Suisse bankers. Mozambique is now seeking $3.1 billion in damages from Privinvest, accusing the company of orchestrating a bribery scheme in connection with three projects in 2013 and 2014, aimed at capitalizing on Mozambique's tuna resources.

The original lawsuit also implicated Credit Suisse and other entities. However, Mozambique has since settled with UBS, which took over Credit Suisse just before the trial.

The Immunity Controversy

Adding a further twist to the case, Privinvest is arguing that President Nyusi should be liable for $11 million in purportedly unlawful campaign payments, if found illegal. The company claims that Nyusi was served properly at his presidential palace in 2021. However, the High Court had previously determined that Nyusi, as a head of state, was not properly served with the lawsuit and was entitled to immunity.

In response, Nyusi's legal team has argued that the claim of proper service is invalid, as the documents were left at a security checkpoint. They insist that the President is protected by immunity, as recognised by international law.

Political Undercurrents

Privinvest and its late owner, Iskandar Safa, who passed away on January 29 and whose estate remains part of the case, have labelled the lawsuit as politically motivated. The implications of this case extend beyond the courtroom, potentially influencing the political landscape of Mozambique and impacting international relations.