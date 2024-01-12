en English
Politics

Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor’s IMF Remarks

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor’s IMF Remarks

Tensions are escalating in Sri Lanka’s political landscape over comments made by Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe. The discord surfaced during a parliament session, with Minister Bandula Gunawardena expressing disquiet over Weerasinghe’s assertion that future and incumbent governments are bound to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended program. Gunawardena dubbed the comment as ‘grave’, highlighting that fiscal decisions should be the prerogative of the legislature and not external bodies.

Request for Parliamentary Debate

In light of the Governor’s remarks, Gunawardena called for a three-day parliamentary debate to discuss the implications of such statements on Sri Lanka’s financial autonomy. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana acknowledged Gunawardena’s request, pointing out that party leaders would have to agree to the debate. The request for a broad national dialogue on Weerasinghe’s statement underscores the deep-seated friction between the government and opposition over the Central Bank Governor’s comments.

Trust Issues with the Central Bank Governor

Adding fuel to the fire, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella voiced a lack of trust in Governor Weerasinghe, accusing him of failing to keep Parliament abreast of the country’s financial status. Kiriella revealed that they became aware of Sri Lanka’s bankruptcy and severe foreign reserves situation only after questioning Weerasinghe in 2022. To their dismay, the Governor disclosed that the reserves were dwindling, hitting a low of $20 million. This unexpected revelation has sparked a wave of distrust towards Weerasinghe due to his handling of such critical information.

Muhammad Jawad

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events.

