Mount Prospect Village Manager Awarded Salary Increase and Contract Extension

Mount Prospect Village Manager Michael Cassady has been granted a significant salary increase, a performance bonus, and a contract extension, following a recent village board meeting. Cassady's annual salary was elevated from $275,000 to $293,000, a notable 6.5% increase effective from 2023. This substantial raise is a reflection of his enduring commitment and noteworthy performance as the Village Manager.

Recognizing Performance with Bonus and Compensation Increase

On top of his raised salary, Cassady was presented with a $30,000 performance bonus for successfully achieving preset goals and objectives. This bonus is on par with the one he received in 2023, demonstrating a consistency in his performance and the board's satisfaction with his work. In addition, his deferred compensation rate was bumped up from 5% to 6.5%, further enriching his remuneration package.

Contract Extension and Ongoing Commitment

Cassady's contract was extended for an additional year, now set to expire on December 31, 2028. Cassady assumed his role as village manager in October 2015, and since then, he has been collaborating closely with the mayor and board of trustees to establish and meet performance goals and objectives. The most recent evaluation of his performance took place on January 9, where the board recognized his leadership and progress on these goals.

Unchanged Benefits and Additional Perks

Cassady's benefits, encompassing health, dental, life insurance, and accident and sickness disability plans, remain unchanged and are consistent with those provided to other department heads. The village also covers the premium costs for his comprehensive medical insurance and a life insurance policy with State Farm Insurance Company. Cassady is entitled to 28 days of paid vacation, five personal days, and 12 sick days each year. His additional deferred compensation is paid into his plan based on his annualized base salary for the remainder of the current fiscal year.