Mount Airy Loses a Pillar: Remembering Robert 'Bob' King Jr.

Robert "Bob" Harold King Jr., a revered figure in Mount Airy's local politics, passed away on January 21, 2024, at 69. His life was marked by a steadfast commitment to promoting civility in local politics, a legacy that continues to shape the town he served diligently for years.

Leaving a Mark on Local Politics

King, who resided in Mount Airy for nearly thirty years before relocating to Kingsland, Georgia, carved his niche in the town's political landscape. Elected to the Mount Airy Town Council in May 2012, he served two terms, fostering a more respectful discourse during council meetings. His balanced approach, often serving as a bridge between opposing sides, contributed to a healthier political climate.

A Legacy of Community Service

Throughout his tenure, King staunchly advocated for parks and community amenities, helping shape the town's quality of life. His contributions did not go unnoticed; King was inducted into the Mount Airy Hall of Fame in 2015, a testament to his unwavering dedication to the community.

Beyond his political pursuits, King was a stalwart supporter of community activities. From coaching youth sports to serving as a Sunday school teacher, his community engagement mirrored his political philosophy of active listening and respect for varying perspectives.

Born in 1954 in Washington, D.C., King led a fulfilling life both personally and professionally. He had a professional background as a store manager and shop manager, skills he likely brought to his role on the Council. King is survived by his wife, Terri, with whom he shared nearly 48 years of marriage, his children, grandchildren, a great-grandchild, a sister, and a stepmother.