Health

Moulton Criticizes Defense Secretary Austin Over Lack of Transparency

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
U.S. Representative Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) has launched a scathing attack on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, criticizing the Defense Secretary’s failure to promptly notify key Biden administration officials about his hospitalization and cancer diagnosis. Moulton, a member of the influential House Armed Services Committee, described the situation as a severe breakdown in the chain of command.

Consequences of a Breakdown in Command

Moulton made it clear that if he was in President Biden’s shoes, he would not hesitate to fire Secretary Austin. His remarks underline the gravity of the situation and the potential implications for the functioning of the administration. Despite the expressed concerns, many Democrats have stopped short of demanding Austin’s dismissal. Nonetheless, some Republicans have labeled Austin’s actions as dereliction of duty and are calling for his resignation.

In a surprising move, Democrat Rep. Chris Deluzio, representing a competitive district, also joined the chorus asking for Austin to step down. This highlights the bipartisan nature of the concerns raised and the potential political fallout of the situation.

Austin’s Health and the Aftermath

Secretary Austin, who is battling prostate cancer, underwent surgery on December 22. However, he chose not to inform President Biden at the time. Furthermore, Austin was hospitalized on January 1 due to a urinary tract infection and delegated his duties to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. Both Biden and Hicks were left in the dark about the situation until January 4. Austin, recognizing the need for greater transparency, is currently on the road to recovery.

While President Biden has expressed confidence in Austin, he has also acknowledged the lapse in judgment. Moulton, meanwhile, has underscored the importance of America’s national security. He stressed that it’s critical for troops to have proper supervision, which he sees as the secretary’s paramount responsibility.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

