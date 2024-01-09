en English
Politics

Mosiuoa Lekota Advocates for Reform in South Africa’s Electoral System

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:53 am EST
Mosiuoa Lekota Advocates for Reform in South Africa’s Electoral System

Mosiuoa Lekota, leader of the Congress of the People (Cope), has urged for a transformation in South Africa’s electoral system, advocating for direct election of the country’s president, premiers, and mayors. This call intensifies amid growing dissatisfaction with the prevailing party list system, which is criticized for promoting party interests over those of the citizens.

Reform for Greater Accountability

The proposed reform aims to ensure a more accountable and responsive government. Lekota’s call for change is underscored by a critique of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership, with Cope highlighting his failure to adequately perform his duties. The party has spotlighted a range of pressing issues, including the collapse of public services, state-owned enterprise failures, rampant corruption, and escalating violent crime, indicating the urgency for a revamped electoral system.

A Shift to Direct Elections

Under the current system, South Africans vote for political parties, which then have the authority to decide who fills the roles of president, premier, and mayors. Lekota’s proposal would significantly alter this process, empowering citizens to directly elect their head of state and other key government positions. This could potentially enhance transparency and accountability, as leaders would be directly answerable to the electorate rather than their political parties.

The Principle of Citizen Governance

A key aspect of Lekota’s advocacy for electoral reform is the reinforcement of the principle that the people should govern. The Cope leader emphasizes that the role of citizens in governance should be visible and direct, not mediated through political parties. If implemented, this reform could symbolize a new era of democratic process in South Africa, where the interests of the people are prioritized above party interests, thereby fostering a more responsive and accountable government.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

