Morrow County Commissioners Criticised Over Ambulance and Health System Divide

In Oregon, the Morrow County Board of Commissioners has drawn criticism for actions that critics argue are in stark contrast to the principles of the Pledge of Allegiance, recited at the onset of each meeting. The commissioners have been conducting public meetings with the intention to divide the county’s ambulance and health system, a move that has been met with significant resistance from local residents.

Ignoring Public Will

Despite a public outcry and a county vote supporting a tax levy to fund the Morrow County Health District (MCHD), the commissioners continue to disregard the public will. This defiance has prompted the MCHD to threaten discontinuation of ambulance services, a critical support line for the local community.

Undermining the Health District

Commissioners David Sykes and Jeff Wenholz have come under fire for allegedly undermining the MCHD. They stand accused of backing a recall of commissioners who are in favor of the MCHD and funding opposition to the tax levy. Critics argue that this behavior is an inadequate representation of their constituents.

High-Cost Administrators

Adding fuel to the fire, the commissioners have hired two administrators at a high cost to perform their duties. This decision has been met with resistance from constituents, who argue that their elected officials should be conducting these responsibilities themselves.

A recall effort is currently underway in a bid to restore transparency and inclusivity. Advocated by Rep. Greg Smith in a letter to the editor of the East Oregonian, the effort includes meetings in every city to ensure all perspectives are heard.