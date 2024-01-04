en English
Politics

Morrow County Commissioners Criticised Over Ambulance and Health System Divide

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
In Oregon, the Morrow County Board of Commissioners has drawn criticism for actions that critics argue are in stark contrast to the principles of the Pledge of Allegiance, recited at the onset of each meeting. The commissioners have been conducting public meetings with the intention to divide the county’s ambulance and health system, a move that has been met with significant resistance from local residents.

Ignoring Public Will

Despite a public outcry and a county vote supporting a tax levy to fund the Morrow County Health District (MCHD), the commissioners continue to disregard the public will. This defiance has prompted the MCHD to threaten discontinuation of ambulance services, a critical support line for the local community.

Undermining the Health District

Commissioners David Sykes and Jeff Wenholz have come under fire for allegedly undermining the MCHD. They stand accused of backing a recall of commissioners who are in favor of the MCHD and funding opposition to the tax levy. Critics argue that this behavior is an inadequate representation of their constituents.

High-Cost Administrators

Adding fuel to the fire, the commissioners have hired two administrators at a high cost to perform their duties. This decision has been met with resistance from constituents, who argue that their elected officials should be conducting these responsibilities themselves.

A recall effort is currently underway in a bid to restore transparency and inclusivity. Advocated by Rep. Greg Smith in a letter to the editor of the East Oregonian, the effort includes meetings in every city to ensure all perspectives are heard.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

