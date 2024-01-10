Morocco Secures Presidency of UN Human Rights Council Amid Controversies

Marking a significant geopolitical turn, Morocco triumphed in the election for the presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Council, outvoting South Africa by 30 to 17 in a Geneva ballot. The African group, however, saw internal conflict and failed to rally behind a unanimous candidate, leading to an intensified competition between the nations.

Contesting Candidates and the Sahara Question

South Africa, before the election, expressed concern over Morocco's human rights record, fearing it could potentially compromise the credibility of the UN's Human Rights Council. The central issue revolves around Morocco's controversial position in Western Sahara, viewed by some African countries and Algeria as an occupation. Algeria, in particular, vociferously opposed Morocco's bid for the council's presidency.

Established in 2006, the UN Human Rights Council shoulders the global duty of safeguarding and advocating for human rights. Its responsibilities extend to addressing violations and promoting universal respect for the protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Morocco's Commitment to Human Rights

Omar Zniber, Morocco's Ambassador, who will now preside over the council, has expressed his dedication to advancing the cause of human rights universally. This election not only reflects Morocco's active engagement in international human rights endeavors but also outlines the country's future responsibilities as it takes the helm of the UN Human Rights Council. However, Morocco's new role will also bring its own human rights record into sharper focus, particularly concerning Western Sahara, necessitating visible progress towards upholding universal human rights norms.

This victory, the first of its kind in Morocco's history, signals an increased global recognition of the nation's commitment to human rights and its significant contribution to the council. Despite the criticisms and challenges, Morocco aims to foster dialogue and consensus during its tenure, spotlighting the eternal dance of humanity with its basic rights and freedoms.