Morocco Hosts 8th International Parliamentary Forum on Social Justice: A Leap Towards Sustainable Development and Decent Work

In the heart of Rabat, Morocco, the 8th International Parliamentary Forum on Social Justice unfolds, marking a pivotal moment in the global dialogue on sustainable development and decent work. As the world watches, this event becomes more than a meeting; it's a beacon of hope for the future of employment and social justice worldwide. The theme, 'Decent work for sustainable development,' sets the stage for a profound discussion on how to create a world where dignity and opportunity go hand in hand.

Advertisment

Charting a Course for Sustainable Employment

The forum, attended by representatives from various organizations and institutions, delves into the heart of what it means to foster a world of decent work. In her speech, Mayara underscored the Moroccan government's dedication to eradicating workplace discrimination, ensuring gender equality, abolishing child labor, and providing ample opportunities for individuals with special needs. This commitment is not just talk; it's woven into the fabric of Morocco's National Strategy for Sustainable Development, aiming to restructure the informal sector and elevate the standard of living for all.

A National Priority Takes Center Stage

Advertisment

Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, through the voice of Minister Delegate Mustapha Baitas, proclaimed employment as a top national priority. The government's holistic approach to boosting employment encompasses investments and the development of a comprehensive national employment strategy. This strategy is designed to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, ensuring equitable opportunities for all citizens. The integration of various programs is set to enhance the transversality and effectiveness of efforts, demonstrating a keen focus on creating a cohesive society where decent work is the cornerstone of sustainable development.

Despite facing challenges, the government has laid the foundations of a social state, aiming to complete all social projects within the first half of its mandate. A significant part of this initiative is ensuring social protection for workers and employees, highlighting the government's unwavering commitment to its people's welfare.

Looking Towards a Future of Dignity and Opportunity

The 8th International Parliamentary Forum on Social Justice in Morocco is more than just a conference; it's a testament to the global commitment to decent work as the foundation of sustainable development. The discussions and commitments made here reflect a deeper understanding of the SDGs and the vital role decent work plays in achieving them. As the forum concludes, the message is clear: the path to a sustainable future is paved with the bricks of social justice, dignity, freedom, and security for all.

The forum's discussions and the Moroccan government's initiatives offer a beacon of hope and a model for countries worldwide to follow. By aligning national strategies with global standards and commitments, Morocco is not just envisioning a future of sustainable development and decent work; it's actively building it. As the curtains close on this event, the work does not end—it only begins. The journey towards a world where every individual has access to productive and dignified employment continues, with Morocco leading the way.