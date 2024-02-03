Morocco Assumes Presidency of African Union's Peace and Security Council

As of February 1, 2024, Morocco has assumed the presidency of the African Union's Peace and Security Council (PSC) for a three-year term, marking a significant milestone in the country's increasing involvement and influence within the African Union.

This transition is the third time that Morocco has taken on this leadership role since its reintegration into the African Union in January 2017, emphasizing Morocco's commitment to fostering peace, security, and development in Africa.

Morocco's renewed leadership underscores its dedication to the noble causes of Africa and the vital interests of African citizens. Guided by the principles of King Mohammed VI, Morocco's proactive engagement in addressing diverse security challenges facing the continent is evident through its comprehensive approach grounded in the Peace-Security-Development Nexus, a strategy established during the 1st AU Political Conference held in Tangier in October 2022.

Role of Morocco as the President of the PSC

As the president of the PSC, Morocco is expected to play a significant role in addressing conflicts, mediating disputes, and coordinating collective security efforts on the continent. This aligns with the larger agenda of fostering collaboration and unity in Africa.

Morocco's presidency will likely see a focus on strengthening peace, security, and integration in Africa, with plans to conduct ministerial meetings, discussions on crucial issues such as the fight against terrorism, health security's intersection with peace and security, transitional justice, post-conflict peace-building, and efforts to combat the use of child soldiers.

Opportunities and Innovations

Morocco's presidency of the PSC offers an opportunity to lead the Council in exploring innovative approaches to addressing Africa's peace, security, and development challenges.

The country's proactive engagement, guided by its leadership principles, and its commitment to a comprehensive approach underscore its readiness to contribute to the common African goals of peace, security, and development.