Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role

In a contentious series of events, Morgen Komichi, the former National Chairperson of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), has been admonished by the party for misrepresenting himself as part of the leadership and unofficially engaging with party supporters in Epworth. Komichi, a once influential figure within the MDC, has been accused of sowing confusion with his conflicting political alignments, according to Chengetai Guta, the MDC Spokesperson.

The Controversial Photo and the Ensuing Outrage

Komichi shared a photo on social media, allegedly showing him planning a significant resurgence of the MDC with a gathering of 15 opposition supporters. This action, labeled by Guta as ‘delusional,’ has drawn the ire of the party leadership. Guta insists that Komichi’s actions are potentially damaging to the MDC’s reputation, causing unnecessary confusion among the party’s supporters.

Komichi’s Political Trajectory and his Estrangement from MDC

Komichi’s political trajectory has been marked by a series of unexpected turns. He was a founding member of the MDC, wielding significant influence within the party during the tenure of the late leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Even after Tsvangirai’s departure, Komichi continued to hold sway within Nelson Chamisa’s faction of the MDC. However, he subsequently left Chamisa, leading to a parting of ways with MDC President Douglas Mwonzora.

Following his departure, Komichi formed the UMDC, a splinter faction of the MDC. He also joined forces with the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ), only to later claim that he still held his position as National Chairperson of the MDC. This inconsistency has been highlighted by Guta as a source of instability and confusion within the party.

From Failed Ambitions to Party Conflicts

Komichi’s political instability was accentuated after he failed to secure the Vice President position at the MDC Alliance’s Gweru Congress. In the wake of this setback, Komichi found himself embroiled in a conflict over the party’s constitution, which critics argued Chamisa had neglected. This disagreement led Komichi to rejoin forces with Mwonzora and Elias Mudzuri, ultimately ousting Thokozani Khupe from her position in the MDC. However, Komichi faced defeat at the party’s subsequent congress, further fueling the ongoing dispute.