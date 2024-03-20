Moosewala's Father Battles Govt Over Newborn's Legitimacy; Seeks CM's Intervention

Balkaur Singh, father of the late Punjabi superstar Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala, has publicly accused the Punjab government of harassing him over the legitimacy of his newborn son. In a heartfelt plea, Singh urges Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to allow his family to focus on the baby's health before being forced to submit legal documentation. This situation unfolds in the backdrop of Moosewala's tragic assassination in May 2022, adding to the family's ongoing grief.

Advertisment

Allegations of Harassment

According to Balkaur Singh, the district administration has been pressuring him since the morning to produce documents proving his newborn son's legitimacy. He emphasized his longstanding respect for the law as an ex-serviceman and the legal life his son led. Singh's frustrations are compounded by what he perceives as a lack of trust from the government, to the extent of offering to be jailed if it would mean the end of the harassment. His statement has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the intense scrutiny public figures and their families often endure.

Government Response and Public Outcry

Advertisment

The Deputy Commissioner of Mansa, Paramvir Singh, responded to the allegations by denying any directive from the district administration regarding the matter. He suggested that the issue might have been blown out of proportion due to social media. However, the incident has sparked a significant public and political outcry. Figures like Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP spokesperson RP Singh have called for an end to the alleged harassment, emphasizing the need for empathy towards Moosewala's grieving family.

Moosewala's Legacy and Family's Ordeal

Sidhu Moosewala was an influential figure in Punjabi music and culture, whose untimely death left a void among his fans worldwide. His parents, especially given their age, had hoped for a semblance of solace through their newborn. The controversy over the baby's legitimacy is seen by many as an unnecessary addition to their sorrow. Moosewala's family had previously sought privacy regarding their decision to use IVF technology abroad, a fact that underscores their ongoing struggle for normalcy amidst public scrutiny.

This incident sheds light on the broader issues of privacy and the pressures faced by families of public figures, especially in times of grief. The manner in which Balkaur Singh's plea is addressed may set a precedent for how such sensitive matters are handled by the government and the media in the future, urging a reflection on the values of empathy and respect in public discourse.