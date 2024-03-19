Moosewala's Father Alleges Punjab Govt Harassment, Supreme Court on OTT Profanity, Ramdev Summoned

In a heartrending turn of events, Balkaur Singh, father of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has openly accused the Punjab government of harassment following the joyous occasion of welcoming their second son, nearly 22 months after their immense loss. The allegations have sparked a widespread debate, prompting reactions from opposition leaders and raising questions about the government's actions.

Alleged Government Harassment

In a candid video message, Balkaur Singh shared his grievances against the Punjab government, led by Bhagwant Mann. The family's moment of happiness was overshadowed by inquiries into the "legality" of their newborn son, an action that Singh deems as undue harassment. This incident has not only drawn criticism from the public but also led Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to call for an end to the family's alleged persecution.

Supreme Court's Stand on OTT Content

Amidst ongoing debates about the regulation of content on OTT platforms, the Supreme Court delivered a significant judgment. Justices AS Bopanna and PS Narasimha clarified that criminalizing profanity and swear words in web series or OTT content would infringe upon freedom of speech rights. Their ruling emphasized the importance of context in determining obscenity, marking a pivotal moment for content creators and consumers alike.

Baba Ramdev Summoned Over Misleading Ads

In another notable development, the Supreme Court has summoned yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's managing director Acharya Balkrishna. The court seeks explanations for Patanjali's advertisements, which allegedly claim to cure diseases and discredit modern medicine, in violation of prior court orders. This move underscores the judiciary's commitment to consumer rights and the ethical promotion of products.

As these events unfold, they not only reflect individual narratives but also highlight broader issues of governance, freedom of expression, and corporate responsibility. The coming days are likely to bring more clarity as responses and outcomes emerge, shaping the discourse on these critical matters.