Moody’s Warns India’s Upcoming Elections Will Shape Fiscal Policy

Moody’s Investors Service, the international credit rating agency, has warned that the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections in India will significantly influence the country’s medium-term fiscal consolidation and governance. The strength of the incoming government’s mandate is expected to shape India’s economic policies and the course of future reforms.

Moody’s 2024 Outlook for APAC Sovereigns

In its 2024 outlook for Asia Pacific (APAC) sovereigns, Moody’s also highlights the potential policy uncertainties that could arise from elections in the region. Countries such as Indonesia, which are likely to experience leadership transitions, are particularly at risk. The report also voices concerns about geopolitical relationships, current economic and fiscal strains, and commitments to addressing climate change.

Social Risks in Frontier Economies

Besides, Moody’s warns of social risks during political transitions that could affect the progress of reforms and the availability of external funding in frontier economies such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Impact on Global Commodity Prices

Moody’s expects subdued economic growth in the US and the euro area in 2024 to dampen demand for goods from the APAC region, leading to a decrease in global commodity prices. However, it indicates that large emerging markets like India could navigate these impacts through stable domestic consumption supported by robust labor markets and targeted fiscal measures.

The report further states that cultivating new sources of growth, such as disruptive technologies within large services sectors, could help some economies tackle the challenging global environment. Moody’s forecast aligns with Fitch, another rating agency, which had previously expressed confidence that India’s current government is likely to retain power and continue its policy direction.