Mood of the Nation Survey Reveals Diverse Economic Perceptions in India

Mood of the Nation Survey Unveils a Mosaic of Economic Perceptions in India

Advertisment

A comprehensive Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey, undertaken from December 2023 to January 2024, has revealed a tapestry of opinions regarding the Indian public's perception of the economic performance under the BJP-led NDA government.

Job Creation: A Spectrum of Opinions

The survey, which included 35,801 respondents from all Lok Sabha seats, presents a varied perspective on job creation. 32% of the participants believe the government has surpassed expectations in this domain. However, 25% see minimal progress, and 31% view the government as having failed in job creation.

Advertisment

Unemployment looms large as a concern for 71% of the participants, indicating a significant challenge that continues to persist.

Wealth Distribution: An Apparent Divide

The economic policies of the current government have been perceived to widen the rich-poor gap by 45% of the respondents. Big businesses are seen as the primary beneficiaries by 52% of the participants, while small businesses, farmers, and the salaried class are perceived to be lagging behind.

Advertisment

Household Expenses and Income: A Struggle for Many

33% of the respondents have reported an increase in household expenses, with 62% finding them difficult to manage. The outlook for household income is also divided, with 25% expecting improvement, 36% seeing no change, and 30% predicting a decline.

The overall economic outlook is similarly split, with 34% optimistic, 27% anticipating stability, and 29% bracing for deterioration.

Advertisment

Despite these mixed views, the survey reveals a notable 69% of respondents expressing confidence in India's potential to become the world's third-largest economy.

When evaluating the country's economic status under Prime Minister Modi, 33% perceive improvement, while 29% see no change, and 35% believe it has worsened.

These findings underscore the complexity of the economic landscape in India, where perceptions vary widely. They also highlight the need for policies that address the concerns of all sections of society, ensuring a more inclusive and sustainable economic growth.