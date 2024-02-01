Montreal Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa Takes on Expanded Role, Eyes Racial Reconciliation

In a significant reshuffle within the City of Montreal administration, Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, has assumed a pivotal role. Katahwa has joined the executive committee, with the responsibility of overseeing human resources, leading the fight against racism and systemic discrimination, and fostering reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Historic Appointment

Katahwa, who made history in 2021 by becoming the first Black person to secure a mayoral position in a Montreal borough, brings a unique perspective to her role. Influenced by her nursing background, she envisions improving public health through robust municipal services. These include maintaining ice-free sidewalks and providing top-notch sports infrastructure.

Navigating Controversies

Despite facing controversy, particularly over the decision to install artificial turf in MacKenzie King Park, Katahwa remains unfazed. She is committed to managing change and serving as a role model, particularly for Black youth.

Shared Responsibility to Fight Racism

Katahwa is aware of the responsibility she bears but emphasizes that the broader society too has an imperative role in combating racism. Her presence in leadership is viewed as a golden opportunity to spotlight the contributions of Black communities to the city.

The new composition of the executive committee, announced by Mayor Valérie Plante, aims to bolster the administration's response to the citizens' priorities. These priorities encompass housing solutions, business support, and enhancing the quality of citizen services. The recent reshuffle is a testament to the city's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of Montrealers.