Montgomery County Councilmember Withdraws Tipped Workers' Wage Bill, Eyes Statewide Law

Montgomery County Councilmember, Will Jawando, has withdrawn a local bill aimed at altering tipped workers' pay, shifting his focus to the pursuit of a statewide law in Maryland. This bill, which was met with opposition from the Restaurant Association of Maryland and some councilmembers, was designed to guarantee tipped workers a minimum wage, irrespective of their tip earnings.

The Controversial Tip Credit

The legislation proposed by Jawando sought to abolish the use of the tip credit, a provision that permits employers to count tips towards fulfilling the minimum wage obligation for workers. Critics, including the Restaurant Association of Maryland, contended that the annulment of the tip credit would result in reduced earnings for servers and bartenders. They maintained that restaurants might implement service charges that could deter patrons from tipping.

Moreover, adversaries of the bill posited that fixed wages, devoid of tips, would eliminate the motivation for exceptional customer service. Notwithstanding this, Jawando and his supporters argue that the current system can lead to subminimal pay, disproportionately affecting women and people of color.

Previous Legislative Attempts

The Maryland General Assembly has previously examined similar legislation on numerous occasions, yet opposition has consistently prevented its passage. The federal rate for tipped workers stands at $7.25 per hour, while Maryland's rate is currently $10.10. However, a bill in Annapolis is under consideration that would progressively increase it to $15 an hour by 2023.

Looking Beyond Montgomery County

Jawando is not alone in his pursuit for wage reforms for tipped workers. As the struggle for fair wages unfolds, Jawando is aligning with other regional officials to urge Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland General Assembly to address the issue of tipped workers' wages at a state level. Another local bill anticipated to be withdrawn is one that would have established a wage commission to examine wages, benefits, and working conditions industry-wise in Montgomery County.